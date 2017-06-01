Foundations have been laid - Morgan

Wes Morgan believes Leicester City are now an established Premier League team and more success can be enjoyed in the future.

Leicester pulled off a remarkable 'great escape' in the 2014-15 campaign as they produced a late surge, under the guidance of manager Nigel Pearson, to climb out of the bottom three to finish 14th in the table.



Italian tactician Claudio Ranieri then took charge for the following season and he sensationally led the team to their first ever Premier League title, ending up 10 points clear of Arsenal in second.



A poor start to their title defence culminated in the sacking of Ranieri and assistant Craig Shakespeare was handed the reins until the end of the term, guiding the club to 12th place and to the Champions League quarter-finals.



It has certainly been a hectic and unpredictable three years back in England's top flight for the Foxes and Morgan, who has been at the King Power Stadium since 2012, believes there is now a stable platform to build from and pick up more silverware.



"We've established ourselves in the Premier League, we are feared opposition, and everyone knows how good we can be when we play at our best," he told lcfc.com. "If we do, we can compete in the top half and maybe in the top eight. That's where we need to aim to play. Hopefully one day, we can get into a Champions League spot again."



It looks like the club will have to do without Algeria international Riyad Mahrez for the next campaign after the winger recently confirmed he wants to leave this summer, alerting FA Cup holders Arsenal.

