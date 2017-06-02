Home > Football > England > Premiership > Leicester City 

Marseille link causes a stir

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 13:15
Marseille's reported interest in Riyad Mahrez has caused a stir in France but he is not expected to move to the Stade Velodrome.

The Mirror claimed Marseille were interested amid reports of secret negotiations with the Foxes, but in reality the player's wage demands are too steep for the Ligue 1 giants.

Marseille are in a rebuilding phase and are known to want star players but Mahrez's 6million euros per year salary expectation - roughly the same as his current £100,000-a-week Leicester contract - represents too much for a club who are not in the Champions League next season.

Monaco are also baulking at the cost of signing the 26-year-old, which would also include a hefty transfer fee of anything between £40-50million.

Arsenal still look like the obvious destination for the want-away Algerian with the Gunners expected to show their hand once they know for sure if either Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez are leaving the club.

Barcelona, Mahrez's dream club, were linked on Thursday but sources in Spain suggest they are not likely to make a move.

