Ndidi deal in doubt

Leicester could face a fight to bring in Wilfred Ndidi in January as Genk director of sport Dimitri De Conde is against a winter move.

The Foxes are understood to have agreed a £15million deal to sign the 20-year-old Nigeria international, regarded as a potential successor to N'Golo Kante who joined Chelsea in the summer, and reports say he has already passed a medical at the King Power Stadium.



However, it seems as if the move could be in doubt - or at least on hold - as De Conde doesn't want Ndidi to depart Genk until the end of the season and suggested the deal is yet to be completed.



"Seeing Ndidi and Leon Bailey leave in January? It's possible, but I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it from happening, De Conde told L'Avenir newspaper earlier this week.



"Our plan was to replace them next season only. And yes, for Ndidi, we're talking with Leicester, but they aren't the only club interested."



It remains to be seen as to whether or not De Conde will be able to delay the deal as the Leicester Mercury say the champions are simply waiting for international clearance before they announce the signing.



Ndidi has also all-but confirmed he is heading to the King Power Stadium, and stressed he will be his own man rather than attempt to emulate Kante.



"I don't have to be Kante. Kante is Kante. We are different players," he said earlier in December.



"I have my own style of play and I don't want to be under pressure to be another player.



"I just have to go there (Leicester City) and play my own game.



"I am more comfortable in the midfield. I am now more used to playing there than in other positions."

