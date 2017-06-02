Schmeichel suffers thigh injury

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has sustained a thigh injury that has ruled him out of international duty with Denmark.

The 30-year-old sustained the problem during the build-up to Denmark's friendly international with Germany on Tuesday, a match that was arranged to mark the 25th anniversary of the Danes' Euro 92 triumph, while he will also sit out their World Cup qualifier with Kazakhstan next Saturday.



The injury is not expected to sideline Schmeichel for long, but it does mean he will not be able to add to the 24 caps he has already won at full international level.



The former Manchester City stopper has enjoyed another impressive season with Leicester, featuring in 41 matches in all competitions, as the Foxes defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



Schmeichel's form has attracted the interest of a host of clubs, including former employers City, Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool, and he could move on to pastures new during the summer following an eventful six years at the King Power Stadium.

