Second Genk starlet on Leicester's radar

Leicester are being linked with a move for Genk's Leon Bailey but may have to wait until the summer to land the winger.

The Foxes opted for youth over experience last January, with the captures of Demarai Gray and Daniel Amartey, and it appears they are taking a similar approach for the upcoming winter transfer window.



Leicester are believed to have already agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Genk in a £15million deal, but the Belgian club's director of sport Dimitri De Conde suggested the transfer is yet to be agreed earlier this week, and they are now being tipped to move for Jamaican winger Bailey.



However, the Foxes could face a fight to sign the 19-year-old as a host of clubs are believed to be tracking the forward, with Manchester United reported to be among his suitors.



Genk will demand a fee in the region of 20-25million euros for Bailey and it is thought they would prefer to keep hold of the 2015/16 Belgian Young Footballer of the Year until the summer before they sanction a sale.

