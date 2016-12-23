Home > Football > England > Premiership > Leicester City 

Three key absentees for Foxes

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 15:43
Leicester%20City

Leicester City will be without suspended trio Jamie Vardy, Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs for the Boxing Day clash against Everton.

Vardy will serve a three-match ban for the straight red card he received at Stoke City last week while Huth and Fuchs will also miss the visit of the Toffees.

Both players picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season at the Bet365 Stadium and will sit out one match only.

Marcin Wasilewski could deputise for Huth in central defence while Ben Chilwell and Jeffrey Schlupp are vying for the left-back slot.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater will be assessed after returning to training following a knee injury as he bids to reclaim his first-team spot.

