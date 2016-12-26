Home > Football > England > Premiership > Liverpool 

Firmino faces drink-driving charge

Last Updated: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 14:22
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court next week.

Merseyside Police said the Brazilian star was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

A spokesman said: "Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink-driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

"Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City magistrates' court on Tuesday, January 31, 2016."

The footballer signed for Liverpool in 2015 for £29million. He had previously played for German side Hoffenheim.

