Home > Football > England > Premiership > Liverpool 

Henderson hails Mane

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:41
Liverpool

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has hailed Sadio Mane's contribution and says he is worth every penny that they paid for him.

Some questioned whether Mane would be worth the £30million investment Liverpool made in the summer to bring him to Anfield from Southampton but he has slotted in seamlessly.

His pace from the flank combined with his goals have made him a key component of Jurgen Klopp's strategy.

"I always knew that he was a good player," said captain Henderson.

"I had watched him at Southampton and could tell what he was like from playing against him but since he has come up here he has gone up another level.

"That is credit to the manager for helping him improve. It is also credit to him for wanting to improve.

"He has been fantastic for us this season and he will be a big miss when he goes away with Senegal but we have got players who can step in and we will deal with it.

"Whoever takes his place, it is up to them to carry on his work."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Henderson hails Mane

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:41

Reds happy with Matip situation

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:09

Reds ambitions on track - Lovren

Wed, 21 Dec 2016 11:09

Reds will cope without me - Mane

Wed, 21 Dec 2016 08:26

Lovren talks up title chances

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 14:05

Henderson plays down Barkley incident

Tue, 20 Dec 2016 08:38

Klopp never doubted Reds

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 08:12

Key duo tipped for derby return

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 10:32

Wijnaldum wants title challenge

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 11:42

Liverpool star sets sights on Chelsea

 Sun, 18 Dec 2016 13:44
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 