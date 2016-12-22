Henderson hails Mane

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has hailed Sadio Mane's contribution and says he is worth every penny that they paid for him.

Some questioned whether Mane would be worth the £30million investment Liverpool made in the summer to bring him to Anfield from Southampton but he has slotted in seamlessly.



His pace from the flank combined with his goals have made him a key component of Jurgen Klopp's strategy.



"I always knew that he was a good player," said captain Henderson.



"I had watched him at Southampton and could tell what he was like from playing against him but since he has come up here he has gone up another level.



"That is credit to the manager for helping him improve. It is also credit to him for wanting to improve.



"He has been fantastic for us this season and he will be a big miss when he goes away with Senegal but we have got players who can step in and we will deal with it.



"Whoever takes his place, it is up to them to carry on his work."

