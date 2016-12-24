Inter await Klopp OK

Inter Milan are waiting to hear from Liverpool over a potential six-month loan move for Lucas Leiva to the Nerazzurri.

Reports in Italy claim the San Siro club are chasing an agreement to let the Brazilian join them on loan for the rest of the Serie A campaign.



La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport both claim the 29-year-old midfielder, who has started just three Premier League matches this season, is heading to Milan next month.



Inter's interest in Lucas dates back several years but there is more of a chance of the move happening now than ever before, as his agent Kia Joorabchian is a close associate of new Inter owners Suning Group.



It is claimed that Lucas has already confirmed he is willing to join Inter, so the only stumbling block is the all-clear from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.



The Anfield boss may want to delay the deal until later in January because of Liverpool's added EFL and FA Cup commitments in the month.

