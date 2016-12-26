Klopp confident of Liverpool strength

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant his squad have the strength to cope with the loss of forward Sadio Mane.

Mane joined Liverpool in the summer from Southampton in a deal worth a massive £34million and he has been one of their stand-out performers so far this season.



The 24-year-old has scored eight goals from 16 Premier League appearances to help the Reds climb to second in the table.



However, the Senegal international will be competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in January and he is likely to be away from domestic action for at least a month.



Mane, who is available for the next three matches against Stoke, Manchester City and Sunderland, will be a big miss but Klopp believes there are several options available to ensure his side cope.



"Sadio's away and we have to find solutions," he said. "They can be, under very specific circumstances, in the transfer market, but if not then they are in the squad.



"We have been a little bit unlucky with injuries in the wrong moments but we still can play different systems and a lot of our players are really versatile and that's what we have to use.



"For this the players need to be open and I'm sure they are open for this."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.