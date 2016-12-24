Klopp unlikely to make new signings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is unlikely to be making any new signings in January although he has not totally ruled it out.

Klopp will lose forward Sadio Mane to the African Nations Cup for at least a month after their match at Sunderland on January 2 and is already without striker Danny Ings for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.



However, with Liverpool second in the Premier League and the current squad gelling together, the Reds boss is in no hurry to leap into the market.



"If you don't have the biggest injury issues in the world and you need players only for the line-up then you should only do things you would do in the summer too, because otherwise you solve a problem for half a year then have another one in the summer," said Klopp.



"We always have an eye on the market but that doesn't mean we can do what we want always.



"If we have an eye on a player then he is a good player and probably plays in a good club and if this club doesn't need money then we have no chance.



"We don't want to convince players with money, we want to convince them with the way we go.



"We want to have players who are ready to develop and that's not a message for the winter transfer window, it's a message for the next few years."

