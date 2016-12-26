Matip out for Reds

Liverpool central defender Joel Matip is struggling to be fit for the visit of Stoke after missing the last two matches.

Matip has been struggling with an ankle injury and boss Jurgen Klopp admits he will not take a risk on him when he has other players who can step in.



"I spoke with him and he was very positive but he is out already a few days of training and as long as we have other players in training all the time we will choose them," Klopp revealed.



Elsewhere, striker Daniel Sturridge made a decisive impact coming off the bench in Monday's Merseyside derby win but is likely to be among the substitutes again with Klopp likely to persist with Divock Origi.



Playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not yet returned to team training after ankle ligament damage and remains doubtful for the New Year's Eve visit of Manchester City.







Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Origi, Firmino, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Woodburn, Sturridge, Ejaria.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.