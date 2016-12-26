Home > Football > England > Premiership > Liverpool 

Matip out for Reds

Last Updated: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 09:26
Liverpool

Liverpool central defender Joel Matip is struggling to be fit for the visit of Stoke after missing the last two matches.

Matip has been struggling with an ankle injury and boss Jurgen Klopp admits he will not take a risk on him when he has other players who can step in.

"I spoke with him and he was very positive but he is out already a few days of training and as long as we have other players in training all the time we will choose them," Klopp revealed.

Elsewhere, striker Daniel Sturridge made a decisive impact coming off the bench in Monday's Merseyside derby win but is likely to be among the substitutes again with Klopp likely to persist with Divock Origi.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not yet returned to team training after ankle ligament damage and remains doubtful for the New Year's Eve visit of Manchester City.



Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Origi, Firmino, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Woodburn, Sturridge, Ejaria.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Matip out for Reds

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 09:26

Firmino faces drink-driving charge

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 14:22

Klopp confident of Liverpool strength

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 12:48

Inter await Klopp OK

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 13:14

Klopp unlikely to make new signings

Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:54

Potters clash too soon for Coutinho return

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:42

Hendo hails resilient Reds

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 07:59

Henderson hails Mane

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:41

Reds happy with Matip situation

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:09

Reds ambitions on track - Lovren

Wed, 21 Dec 2016 11:09
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 