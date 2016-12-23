Home > Football > England > Premiership > Liverpool 

Potters clash too soon for Coutinho return

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:42
Liverpool

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho will not be fit to face Stoke but has returned to training and could feature against Manchester City.

The Brazilian has been out of the side with an ankle injury, picked up in the win over Sunderland last month, but is now back in training and, although he is unlikely to make the Stoke game on December 27th, he could be a contender for the clash with Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

England striker Daniel Sturridge is pushing for a start against the Potters after coming off the bench to create the winner against Everton on Monday.

From a defensive point of view, Joel Matip is recovering from an ankle injury but the Stoke clash may come too soon for him so Ragnar Klavan should continue at centre-back, while Simon Mignolet is again likely to be preferred to Loris Karius in goal.

