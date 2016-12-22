Reds happy with Matip situation

Liverpool are comfortable with Joel Matip's self-imposed international exile from Cameroon even though they may seek punitive action.

The centre-back, who has become a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's defence since his summer arrival on a free transfer from Schalke, has previously stated he has no interest in representing his country at the current time.



Matip has not played for over a year after a disagreement with the management and said as long ago as September he did not want to play in the upcoming African Nations Cup in Gabon.



On Tuesday, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos identified seven players, of which Matip was one, who had made themselves unavailable for the tournament starting next month.



"Joel Matip does not want to play with the Lions at the moment due to a bad experience with the previous technical staff," he said.



"These players want to privilege their personal interest to the detriment of the national team, which some of them have already used for their development.



"The Cameroon Football Federation reserves the right to take action against these players in accordance with FIFA regulations."



Some have interpreted that as asking FIFA to suspend players for the period they should have been released, namely the duration of the tournament.

