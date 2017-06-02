Bravo ready to fight for City place

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo insists he is ready to fight for his first-team place despite the imminent arrival of Ederson.

The Chilean failed to impress during his first season at the Etihad Stadium, making 30 appearances in all competitions as he shared first-team duties with Willy Caballero.



The 34-year-old is now expected to face an even sterner test of his first-team credentials, with Benfica stopper Ederson set to arrive at the club for a reported £34.7million in the coming days.



Bravo insists he will welcome Ederson's arrival at City and he is looking forward to battling the 23-year-old for a starting berth.



"My future is still linked to City for a long time," Bravo told AS. "You always have competition at this level. It happened to me at Colo Colo, in the national team, at Real Sociedad, at Barcelona, at City - all my life has been a competition.



"I knew this was going to be the scenario for a while, but this is not something that worries me. Football is like this at the highest level and more so in these powerful clubs. Wherever you look, you have a selection of the best in the world."



Bravo admits he did not reach the standards he expects of himself during his first season in England, but is hopeful of returning to top form next term.



"I've always been consistent and persevered on the aims that I set myself," Bravo added. "It hasn't been the year that I expected, but I hope the next one will be much better."

