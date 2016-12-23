City and Liverpool keen on Celtic star

Manchester City and Liverpool are set to battle it out for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports in Scotland.

The 20-year-old striker has impressed since joining the Scottish Premiership champions on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer.



He scored twice for Brendan Rodgers' side against City in the Champions League earlier this season, one of five European and seven domestic goals he's bagged for the Hoops.



Celtic want to keep him but Rodgers accepts it may be a struggle if his early-season form continues,with Premier League clubs are already taking notice.



City and Liverpool are thought to be serious contenders for his services in the summer transfer window.



The Citizens have a good relationship with the Glasgow giants and sent Dembele's ex-Fulham team-mate Patrick Roberts on a long-term loan deal to Parkhead last season.

