Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester City 

City plan mammoth defender bid

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 11:35
Manchester City are ready to offer Southampton £50million for centre-half Virgil Van Dijk in January.

Manager Pep Guardiola is eager to strengthen a defence that has conceded 20 Premier League goals in 17 games this season and Van Dijk is understood to be his top target.

Southampton are in a strong bargaining position as the Dutchman has stressed he is happy at St Mary's and is tied down to the club until 2022, but City hope a huge bid will convince their Premier League rivals to sell.

It has been claimed the Etihad Stadium outfit are prepared to fork out £50m to land the 25-year-old next month in a deal that would eclipse their capture of John Stones in the summer and would match the world-record fee paid for a defender, which was set when David Luiz left Chelsea for Paris Saint-Germain in 2014.

City may face competition however, as PSG have also been mooted as suitors for the former Celtic and Groningen star.

