City set for Suarez payday

Manchester City will receive an £800,000 windfall courtesy of Denis Suarez making his 20th appearance for Barcelona on Wednesday night.

The Spanish midfielder featured in the Copa del Rey 7-0 rout of Segunda Division B side Hercules.



Suarez started out at the Barca academy but joined the Citizens back in 2011, before a lack of first-team opportunities saw him return to the Camp Nou side's books just two years later.



Under the terms of his release, however, City had the foresight to include a series of lucrative add-ons.



In addition to a £3m transfer fee, Barca are obligated to pay their Manchester counterparts up to ten payments of £800,000, for every 10 appearances the 22-year-old now makes for the first-team.



Suarez has become a useful squad player for the Catalan giants, who will be happy to keep paying up if he continues to progress at his present rate.



The Citizens are also set to receive a £6million fee in January from Real Socieded for on-loan goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, which will further boost Pep Guardiola's own spending power.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.