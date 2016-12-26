Clichy believes in title challenge

Gael Clichy is confident Manchester City can still run Chelsea all the way in the race for the Premier League trophy.

City looked unstoppable at the start of the season and 10 straight victories across all competitions under Pep Guardiola, who took charge in the summer, highlighted their early dominance.



However, the Citizens have found life a lot tougher since and they are currently sitting third in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.



City's Spanish tactician has been coming in for some criticism over the past month and many have called for his expansive formation and ideas to be changed.



But, Clichy is adamant his side can hunt down the Blues and warned the current table-toppers a lot can happen from now until the end of the campaign.



"We are still in the title race. Seven points is a lot, it's a big gap and we won't deny that," he said. "We all know in football that one morning you're there and the next day you're not there anymore - so we have to be ready and take the opportunity when it comes.



"We'd like to be closer or even on top! But seven points is three games and we know that this period is a difficult one. We have seen over the years teams dropping points for fun, teams coming back into the top four after two or three games."

