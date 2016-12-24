De Bruyne's agent tells him to swerve China

Kevin de Bruyne's agent says he would never recommend a move to China for the Manchester City star, despite the riches on offer there.

Patrick de Koster, who advised the Belgian on his move to City from Wolfsburg in 2015, says Premier League clubs are starting to panic about potentially losing big-name players to the Chinese Super League.



"The Premier League has been in the pre-eminent position over other countries," the agent told Sporza.



"Through the TV money they have enjoyed dominance for years over countries like the Netherlands and Belgium. Now there has risen yet an even greater power with more money, so I can understand that they are starting to panic."



The kind of salaries and transfer fees that have taken South American stars Oscar and Carlos Tevez to China this week are now verging on double what a top player can expect to earn in England, according to De Koster.



"A very good football player, really the top of the world, can earn 500,000 euros per week in the Premier League," he added.



"Do that times 50 and you get 25 million euros gross per year. In China, we are talking about amounts of 35 to 50 million net per season. I think everyone would consider such offers with common sense.



"But the level of football in China at the moment is not really fabulous. In the Premier League the lesser gods are even more highly-skilled players. I see the quality of Chinese football still not exactly on the same level, but who says cannot change a few years?



"My friends have also asked me that question 'What if there is a bid from China for Kevin De Bruyne?'......Right now, I would never advise him to go there. Money is one thing, but football is fun, you must enjoy your job, that's important."

