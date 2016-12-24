Defender a doubt for City as duo remain banned

Right-back Pablo Zabaleta is doubtful for Manchester City's Boxing Day trip to Hull City because of a knee problem.

Midfielder Fernandinho returns from a three-match suspension but striker Sergio Aguero still has one match of his ban remaining.



Captain Vincent Kompany (knee) and midfielder Fabian Delph (groin) continue to work towards a comeback but Ilkay Gundogan (knee) is a long-term absentee.



Provisional squad: Bravo, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Adarabioyo, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Navas, Sterling, Sane, Silva, Garcia, Nolito, Iheanacho.

