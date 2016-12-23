Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester City 

Nasri would take pay cut for Sevilla

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 10:35
Samir Nasri is prepared to slash his £150,000-a-week wages to stay at Sevilla, sources close to the midfielder's camp have indicated.

The Frenchman has instructed his team of agents to also try and persuade Man City chiefs to lower their existing £21m valuation.

The Citizens are believed to be currently paying half towards his 12-month loan stay with the Europa League champions.

Nasri has rediscovered both form and fitness in Seville and is enjoying living in a city said to remind him of his hometown of Marseille.

He rejected the opportunity this season to stay in Manchester and play under Pep Guardiola while his form has also attracted keen interest from both of the Milan clubs.

City, for their part, would certainly prefer to do a straight deal with Sevilla and there are good relations between the two clubs.

There is no obligation to purchase at the end of the season but the Spaniards have recently been made aware that Nasri is now willing to accept around £90,000-a-week and is serious about staying put.

