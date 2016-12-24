Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester City 

Pep aware of pressure on Stones

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:27
Manchester%20City

Pep Guardiola is considering whether to recall John Stones for Man City's Boxing Day trip to face basement side Hull City.

The £50m defender has sat out the last two games in the wins over Watford and Arsenal, with question marks posed over his recent form.

It was Stones' error which gifted Jamie Vardy his hat-trick in the 4-2 defensive horror show at Leicester earlier this month.

The England star, however, has kept his head down and trained well in the last few days.

It's also understood Guardiola has spoken privately with Stones to explain the recent thinking behind his decision.

The Etihad boss has scrapped playing with three at the back in the 22-year-old's absence, which has yielded an immediate return for his side.

Stones, though, could now replace Aleksandar Kolarov and a final decision will be made after training on Christmas Day.

The Serbian left-back has filled in for the former Everton man but is one caution away from serving an automatic suspension.

The Citizens are being linked with a £40m move next month for Southampton's central defender Virgil van Dijk, which is further ramping up the pressure on Stones.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Defender a doubt for City as duo remain banned

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:04

Pep aware of pressure on Stones

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:27

City and Liverpool keen on Celtic star

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 14:27

Nasri would take pay cut for Sevilla

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 10:35

City plan mammoth defender bid

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 11:35

City set for Suarez payday

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:29

City block move for winger - report

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 16:32

Guardiola dealt blow over midfielder

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 11:34

Sterling reveals improvement plan

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 13:01

City have time to sort star's deal

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 08:14
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 