Pep aware of pressure on Stones

Pep Guardiola is considering whether to recall John Stones for Man City's Boxing Day trip to face basement side Hull City.

The £50m defender has sat out the last two games in the wins over Watford and Arsenal, with question marks posed over his recent form.



It was Stones' error which gifted Jamie Vardy his hat-trick in the 4-2 defensive horror show at Leicester earlier this month.



The England star, however, has kept his head down and trained well in the last few days.



It's also understood Guardiola has spoken privately with Stones to explain the recent thinking behind his decision.



The Etihad boss has scrapped playing with three at the back in the 22-year-old's absence, which has yielded an immediate return for his side.



Stones, though, could now replace Aleksandar Kolarov and a final decision will be made after training on Christmas Day.



The Serbian left-back has filled in for the former Everton man but is one caution away from serving an automatic suspension.



The Citizens are being linked with a £40m move next month for Southampton's central defender Virgil van Dijk, which is further ramping up the pressure on Stones.

