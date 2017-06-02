Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester City 

Third party issues hold up Ederson switch

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 07:31
Manchester City's attempts to tie up the £35million deal for Benfica goalkeeper Ederson is being held up by third-party issues.

The 23-year-old has been in Manchester since Tuesday - but complex ownership negotiations have prevented City bosses from pushing the transfer over the line.

The players' economic rights are split between Benfica, who own 50 per cent, previous club Rio Ave (30 per cent) and Jorge Mendes' agency Gestifute (20 per cent).

Football Association rules do not allow for any third party involvement so Benfica must take care of business independently before tying up loose ends with City.

City had a similar experience with Gabriel Jesus' transfer last season and are prepared to wait days, if not weeks, for the correct paperwork to be finalised.

On Thursday Benfica said in a statement to the stock exchange "it has reached an agreement with Manchester City Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the rights of the athlete Ederson Santana de Moraes for the amount of forty million euros".

Under current exchange rates he is set to become the game's most expensive goalkeeper in sterling, edging Gianluigi Buffon's switch to Juventus although the Italian's 51m euros move in 2001 eclipses the 40m euros City are paying Benfica.

Ederson is set to become manager Pep Guardiola's second signing of the summer after the £43million arrival of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva but in addition to bringing in new players the City boss is keen to maintain the existing strength of his squad.

