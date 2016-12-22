Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester United 

Bailly boost for United

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:30
Manchester United's Eric Bailly is set to be made available for the Boxing Day clash at home to Sunderland after returning to training.

The Ivory Coast defender was seen out running again on Wednesday after a couple of rest days.

Bailly had complained of pain in his left knee and was taken off during the second-half of last week's victory over Crystal Palace.

That was the opposite leg to the knee ligament injury which recently kept the 22-year-old sidelined for two months.

It was initially feared Bailly had suffered meniscus damage, although the scans have shown no issues and the club's medical staff were happy to give him the green light to resume.

United expect to be without Bailly for around eight weeks when he leaves for the African Cup of Nations in just over a week's time.

The Red Devils, however, are seemingly getting closer to filling the void by signing Benfica's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof for around £40million.

