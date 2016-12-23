Chelsea the team to beat for Jose

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho feels his former club Chelsea are the team to beat in this season's Premier League title race.

The 53-year-old Portuguese tactician won three Premier League titles in two spells at Stamford Bridge, but was sacked 12 months ago after a disappointing first half to the 2015-16 campaign.



Mourinho moved to Old Trafford in the summer and hoped to guide United to their first title success since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still at the helm.



However, it is Chelsea who have enjoyed a strong start to this season under Antonio Conte as they are currently on an 11-game winning run and sit six points clear at the top of the table ahead of the Christmas fixtures and Boxing Day visit of Bournemouth.



United are currently 13 points adrift of the Blues in sixth place and appear more likely to fight it out for a top-four finish as opposed to the title.



And Mourinho now feels Chelsea will take some stopping as the race to finish in top spot heads into the second half of the campaign.



He told Sky Sports News HQ: "It's very difficult, you have to be honest and say that. Not just the difference in points, but also the Chelsea philosophy of play.



"They score one goal and they win, they defend a lot, they defend well, they are winning and in the last 20 minutes they bring defenders in, they don't care what people say, what people think, they just want to win.



"And because of that, I don't see them losing many points.



"It is mathematically possible [for United to win the league], but it is very difficult to happen for us. The difference is considerable."



