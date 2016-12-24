Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester United 

Everton in hunt for Schneiderlin signature

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:33
Manchester%20United

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin could still opt to join Everton despite West Bromwich Albion's £18million offer.

The Frenchman's agents are understood to have held talks with both clubs in the last 48 hours and have impressed his camp.

Old Trafford insiders have stated the final decision will be left to the 27-year-old.

United boss Jose Mourinho has already confirmed the former Southampton man's intention to quit next month.

And the Red Devils are also hopeful an auction can now be kick-started to recoup as much of their original £26m outlay.

Schneiderlin's former relationship to Everton boss Ronald Koeman, however, could yet tip the balance in favour of the Merseyside club.

Some United staff members are convinced working with the Dutchman at Southampton will ultimately prove decisive.

Koeman has chased the player for over two months, which is also believed to have resonated well with Schneiderlin.

