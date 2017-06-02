Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester United 

Fellaini hints at future move

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 15:30
Manchester%20United

Marouane Fellaini says he would consider a move away from Manchester United at some stage in the future.

Fellaini joined the Red Devils in 2013 from Everton, following former Toffees boss David Moyes to Old Trafford, and the midfielder has received mixed views in his four years at the club.

The Belgium international has failed to cement a regular starting spot, but has featured in several games for the 20-time English champions, making 89 Premier League appearances to date.

Manager Jose Mourinho has been impressed by the 29-year-old this season and gave the midfielder the nod for the 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax on May 24.

United have exercised the option to extend Fellaini's contract by another 12-months, but the Brussels-born star has not ruled out moving to the Chinese Super League one day.

Asked by VTM News whether he could see himself following in the footsteps of countryman Alex Witsel, he said: "In China? Why not? I'm now a Manchester United player, but I do not rule out such a transfer in the future."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Fellaini hints at future move

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 15:30

Target agent opens door to United deal

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 07:30

Lukaku link emerges hot on heels of Griezmann news

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 15:54

Reds reject De Gea offer

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 04:44

Raiola admits Ibra keen to renew United deal

 Wed, 31 May 2017 13:21

United stand firm over De Gea

 Wed, 31 May 2017 07:05

Jones talks up United ability

 Tue, 30 May 2017 14:18

Jones talks up United's chances

 Tue, 30 May 2017 18:32

United target Willian deal

 Tue, 30 May 2017 06:37

United can challenge for title - Lingard

 Mon, 29 May 2017 13:26
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 