Fellaini hints at future move

Marouane Fellaini says he would consider a move away from Manchester United at some stage in the future.

Fellaini joined the Red Devils in 2013 from Everton, following former Toffees boss David Moyes to Old Trafford, and the midfielder has received mixed views in his four years at the club.



The Belgium international has failed to cement a regular starting spot, but has featured in several games for the 20-time English champions, making 89 Premier League appearances to date.



Manager Jose Mourinho has been impressed by the 29-year-old this season and gave the midfielder the nod for the 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax on May 24.



United have exercised the option to extend Fellaini's contract by another 12-months, but the Brussels-born star has not ruled out moving to the Chinese Super League one day.



Asked by VTM News whether he could see himself following in the footsteps of countryman Alex Witsel, he said: "In China? Why not? I'm now a Manchester United player, but I do not rule out such a transfer in the future."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.