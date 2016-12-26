Martial linked with United exit

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for Sevilla.

Martial joined the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015 and the 21-year-old was an instant hit in his debut season, scoring 11 goals from 31 Premier League appearances.



However, since the appointment of manager Jose Mourinho this summer, the France international has slipped down the pecking order and has made only seven league starts.



His limited playing time is said to be a real frustration for the highly-rated forward and Sevilla are hoping they can take full advantage of the situation when the January window opens.



Head coach Jorge Sampaoli is desperate to add some more strength to his squad and he believes the addition of Martial would provide the extra boost needed in the second half of the campaign.



Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to be weighing up a loan deal until the end of the season with the possibility of making the switch permanent for an agreed fee.

