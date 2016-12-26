Mourinho cools title chances

Jose Mourinho admits it will be difficult for Manchester United to catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

United sit in sixth place in the table, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Mourinho believes the gap to his former club is a bridge too far for the Reds.



Sunderland are the visitors to Old Trafford today, and although he is confident United can go on a winning run, Mourinho cannot see Chelsea dropping too many points either.



"It's very difficult, you have to be honest and say that," Mourinho admitted. "Not just the difference in points, but also the Chelsea philosophy of play.



"They score one goal and they win, they defend a lot, they defend well, they are winning and in the last 20 minutes they bring defenders in, they don't care what people say, what people think, they just want to win.



"And because of that, I don't see them losing many points. It is mathematically possible [for United to win the league], but it is very difficult to happen for us. The difference is considerable."

