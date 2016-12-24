Mourinho - Zlatan ending career at United

Jose Mourinho has indicated Zlatan Ibrahimovic will see out his career at Manchester United rather than in America or China.

The 35-year-old Swede is United's top scorer having netted 16 times in 25 games, including 10 in his past nine, and in November Mourinho revealed he intended to exercise the second-year option on the contract Ibrahimovic penned in the summer.



His immediate future may well be at Old Trafford and, beyond that, Mourinho does not expect the well-travelled striker to bow out with a lucrative stint in Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League.



"I'm really happy for him," Mourinho said of Ibrahimovic.



"Maybe some people could think (he was) a top scorer but not any more at 35 years old, not any more because the Premier League is not Ligue 1. But for him, 35 is the same as 25, Ligue 1 is the same as the Premier League.



"He scores goals, he plays well and I'm really happy for him because he will end his career on a high, which is amazing. He's not ending his career in America or in China, he's ending his career at the top of the top.



"I'm really pleased with him. His record is good and he can improve. With no penalties, which is amazing too because normally the other guys that are top scorers around the world, they score a lot of penalties. He has had one penalty in 17 Premier League matches so I couldn't be happier."

