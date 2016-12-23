No fresh plans over boss contract

Manchester United have no immediate plans to offer Jose Mourinho an extension to his present deal, club insiders have insisted.

The Old Trafford boss hinted earlier this week he was ready to commit beyond his present three-year remit.



Mourinho's bullishness over his future comes with his team on a ten-game unbeaten sequence, which has also put the Red Devils back on the coat-tails of the current top four.



United sources, however, have insisted his comments were simply a reflection of his satisfaction that things are now "coming together", on and off the field, rather than any real indication from the club's executives of scheduled extension talks.



They certainly aren't dismissing their own happiness with his work and will sit down when the time is right.



Mourinho earns £15m a year and United aren't likely to put themselves further on the financial hook until they see how the remainder of the campaign pans out.



The Manchester outfit face a massive drop on their £75million-a-year deal with adidas if they fail to secure Champions League football for a second consecutive season.

