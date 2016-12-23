Home > Football > England > Premiership > Manchester United 

Shaw ruled out of Sunderland clash

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 15:08
Manchester%20United

Luke Shaw is Man Utd's only definite absentee for the visit of Sunderland on Boxing Day, although Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains a doubt.

Shaw is nearing the end of his injury battle, but Jose Mourinho has ruled the left-back out of the Old Trafford clash against the relegation-threatened Black Cats.

Mkhitaryan has missed the last two matches with an ankle injury he picked up against Tottenham but, although Mourinho thought he could be back by Boxing Day, he has not been spotted in training this week.

Eric Bailly is available after overcoming the knee problem that forced him off against Crystal Palace while Wayne Rooney could continue in the starting line-up as he chases the goal that would equal Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for the club.

In-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic should retain his place, although there have been rumours that Mourinho could decide to give him a rest over Christmas.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Everton in hunt for Schneiderlin signature

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:33

Shaw ruled out of Sunderland clash

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 15:08

Chelsea the team to beat for Jose

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 13:58

Mourinho open to selling Schneiderlin

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 13:59

No fresh plans over boss contract

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 10:03

United forward hails Zlatan

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 13:10

Bailly boost for United

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:30

United receive Scheiderlin offer

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:53

Schweinsteiger misses United training

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 12:14

US clash talks held in LA

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 10:20
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 