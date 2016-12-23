Shaw ruled out of Sunderland clash

Luke Shaw is Man Utd's only definite absentee for the visit of Sunderland on Boxing Day, although Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains a doubt.

Shaw is nearing the end of his injury battle, but Jose Mourinho has ruled the left-back out of the Old Trafford clash against the relegation-threatened Black Cats.



Mkhitaryan has missed the last two matches with an ankle injury he picked up against Tottenham but, although Mourinho thought he could be back by Boxing Day, he has not been spotted in training this week.



Eric Bailly is available after overcoming the knee problem that forced him off against Crystal Palace while Wayne Rooney could continue in the starting line-up as he chases the goal that would equal Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for the club.



In-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic should retain his place, although there have been rumours that Mourinho could decide to give him a rest over Christmas.





