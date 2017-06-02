Target agent opens door to United deal

Romelu Lukaku's agent has confirmed that the Manchester United target could leave Everton "if certain clubs came this summer".

Mino Raiola, the representative of current forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic who United are trying to replace in the transfer window as the Swede's contract expires at the end of June and he is facing a long-term serious knee injury absence, also looks after the interests of Lukaku.



And, with the Belgium international now thought to be at the top of United's shopping list after the club ended its interest in Atletico Madrid hitman Antoine Griezmann, Raiola insists that there is an agreement in place with current club Everton which would allow the 24-year-old to depart if certain clubs made concrete move for him.



On Lukaku, who has two years left on his existing deal at Everton and has refused to sign a new contract, Raiola told talkSPORT: "Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," .



"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.



"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."



Torino striker Andrea Belotti is another player that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, so too Alvaro Morata - although a move for the Spain international could be problematic given Real Madrid's interest in David De Gea.

