United forward hails Zlatan

Anthony Martial says the Manchester United squad are benefiting from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's work both on and off the pitch.

Ibrahimovic joined United as a free agent during the summer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain came to an end.



Some pundits questioned whether the former Barcelona and AC Milan striker would be able to cope with the demands of the Premier League in the latter stages of his career, but Ibrahimovic, who turned 35 in October, has proved his doubters wrong by scoring 11 Premier League goals in 16 appearances, and 16 in 25 games in all competitions.



Martial has found game time hard to come by as a result of Ibrahimovic's fine form but the Frenchman insists he is improving regardless, as he is learning from the veteran forward in training - as are the rest of the Old Trafford squad.



He is a top player and we cant help but learn from just being alongside him, playing and training with him, seeing what he is doing now and what he has done in the past, Martial told the club's official website.



In spite of his age, he has been a tremendous help to our side; he is doing loads for us. Lets hope his form can continue because that is going to help us to climb the table, which is our goal.



Martial has so far managed seven starts and one Premier League goal for United this term and the 21-year-old hopes he can force his way into the side on a regular basis in the weeks ahead.



The France international is also convinced United can challenge for honours this season and push up the Premier League table, with Jose Mourinho's men currently sixth in the standings.



He added: We have a lot of experience in the squad and, together, we have to show what we can do to progress.



We are a few points behind the top four at the moment, which we have got to make up, but it is down to us to maintain our good form and turn it into even more victories.



We have to take each game as it comes but if we can continue playing the way we are and add a few more goals, then who knows what we can achieve in terms of trophies this season.

