United receive Scheiderlin offer

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:53
Manchester United have received an £18million offer from West Brom for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, reports claim.

Scheiderlin was in manager Jose Mourinho's plans at the start of the season but he has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and hasn't featured in over a month.

The Frenchman is understood to be a target for Everton but Sky claim Albion have made the first move by submitting a formal £18million offer.

That fee may be enough to convince United to sell when the transfer window reopens but it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will head to the Hawthorns.

Everton are expected to firm up their interest with a concrete bid and Watford have also been mooted as potential suitors ahead of the January window.

