Boro confirm midfielder blow

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has confirmed Viktor Fischer will miss the festive period due to injury.

The Danish playmaker, who moved to the Riverside from Ajax during the summer, sustained a knee injury in the 3-0 win over Swansea and had to be removed from the action in the first half.



Karanka has now confirmed Fischer will face at least two weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out of the Premier League games against Burnley (a), Manchester United (a) and Leicester (h).



Viktor is going to be out for another two or three weeks at least, Karanka said, as reported by the Gazette Live.



We will support him because he is a player who was taking his chance. Now he is going to be out and he is an important player for us, he is an important member of the changing room.

