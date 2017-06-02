Boro could lose keeper over boss delay

Middlesbrough's delay in naming a permanent head coach could see keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos lured away by a rival Championship club.

The 38-year-old Greek custodian remains the only senior keeper left at the Riverside Stadium this summer following the departures of Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan since the end of the Premier League relegation campaign.



Connor Ripley is emerging as the possible first-choice for next season after he enjoyed a very productive loan spell at League One Oldham last term.



But there had been suggestions that Konstantopoulos would also be offered a new one-year deal to remain with the Teessiders for the 2017-18 Championship season, despite the fact he only made one appearance for the club last season in the FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley in January.



The former AEK Athens man was a key figure in Boro's 2015-16 promotion campaign and it seems the club would like to keep him to provide competition for the number one jersey next term.



But reports claim that there are a number of other Championship teams looking to give Konstantopoulos an opportunity to continue his career elsewhere.



And with still no news on who will be in charge at the Riverside, he could be tempted away by the offer of regular first-team football.

