Boro midfielder linked with South American move

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:56
Carlos de Pena has been linked with a move back to his old club Nacional after making only six senior appearances in 18 months at Boro.

Reports in Uruguay claim the Montevideo club want the 24-year-old back in their colours amid speculation that they are about to lose one of their most creative talents.

Kevin Ramirez's impending departure to Europe, where both Udinese and Chievo Verona are understood to be interested, would open up a hole in the Nacional squad that they need to fill ahead of an important campaign in 2017.

They are looking to make a serious challenge for the Copa Libertadores and are aware that De Pena has not enjoyed the best of times since he left them in a £2.6million move in 2015.

The Uruguayan scored a free-kick in Boro's Under-23 side against Manchester United on Thursday to remind Aitor Karanka of his abilities, but the Spaniard has ignored De Pena since his last first-team appearance against Milton Keynes Dons in February.

