De Roon sets sights on Clarets

Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon has his sights set on all three points ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Burnley.

Boro head to Turf Moor off the back of what could be a crucial 3-0 win over Swansea and De Roon is eager to down another relegation rival over the festive period.



Burnley have been impressive on home soil this term with five wins and one draw in nine games to date, but De Roon is confident Boro can come out on top.



"We have to give ourselves a really big Christmas gift, and that would be three points against Burnley," the Dutchman told the club's official website.



"If you can win against the teams around you, like we did against Swansea and Hull City it can be so important.



"We will be ready for next Monday because its another massive game."

