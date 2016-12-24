Fischer misses Boxing Day trip to Burnley

Middlesbrough's Viktor Fischer will miss the Boxing Day trip to Burnley after being ruled out for up to three weeks with a knee injury.

The former Ajax winger hobbled off the pitch during the first half of Boro's 3-0 Premier League victory over Swansea last Saturday and will miss the entire festive programme as he recovers.



Head coach Aitor Karanka hopes to have midfielder Cristhian Stuani (foot) fit, while full-back George Friend will push for a return to the starting line-up after appearing as a substitute against the Swans following a knee problem.



Provisional squad: Valdes, Guzan, Chambers, Friend, Fabio, Barragan, Nsue, Gibson, Ayala, Espinosa, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Leadbitter, Downing, Ramirez, Stuani, De Sart, Traore, Negredo, Nugent, Rhodes.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.