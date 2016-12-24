Home > Football > England > Premiership > Middlesbrough 

Fischer misses Boxing Day trip to Burnley

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:52
Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's Viktor Fischer will miss the Boxing Day trip to Burnley after being ruled out for up to three weeks with a knee injury.

The former Ajax winger hobbled off the pitch during the first half of Boro's 3-0 Premier League victory over Swansea last Saturday and will miss the entire festive programme as he recovers.

Head coach Aitor Karanka hopes to have midfielder Cristhian Stuani (foot) fit, while full-back George Friend will push for a return to the starting line-up after appearing as a substitute against the Swans following a knee problem.

Provisional squad: Valdes, Guzan, Chambers, Friend, Fabio, Barragan, Nsue, Gibson, Ayala, Espinosa, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Leadbitter, Downing, Ramirez, Stuani, De Sart, Traore, Negredo, Nugent, Rhodes.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Fischer misses Boxing Day trip to Burnley

Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:52

Boro midfielder linked with South American move

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:56

De Roon sets sights on Clarets

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 14:33

Boro confirm midfielder blow

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:40

Negredo says confidence is flowing

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 17:46

Leeds emerge in Nugent chase

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 15:26

Boro in striker scramble link

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 16:11

Ramirez return no risk - Karanka

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 08:58

De Roon's view of his first Riverside goal

Mon, 19 Dec 2016 17:28

Karanka dedicates win to stricken keeper coach

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 16:18
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 