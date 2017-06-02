Lazio to step up Boro midfielder chase

Lazio are reportedly set to up their efforts to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon with Lucas Biglia looking set to depart.

The 31-year-old Argentinian star, Biglia, is set to fall out of contract with the Rome outfit this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan in addition to several Spanish La Liga sides.



As a result Lazio bosses are wasting no time in looking for a quality replacement with their preference being on recruiting from another Italian Serie A club.



But, as we recently reported, they have also been keeping tabs on De Roon's situation at the Riverside Stadium following Boro's relegation from the Premier League last month.



The 26-year-old Dutch international, who won a second cap for his country in Wednesday's 1-0 friendly win against Morocco, only moved to Teesside in a £12million switch from Italian side Atalanta 12 months ago.



But De Roon does not appear keen on playing Championship football next season and that could pave the way clear for Lazio to offer him a return to Serie A.



The fact he enjoyed an impressive previous spell in the league has made the former Heerenveen man an attractive proposition for the Biancocelesti.



De Roon has three years remaining on his contract at Boro, but if they can recoup the fee paid out last summer then it's unlikely they will stand in his way should he request a move.

