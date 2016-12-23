Boufal receives call-up

Morocco have named Southampton's Sofiane Boufal in their preliminary list of 26 players for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atlas Lions coach Herve Renard is expected to retain Boufal in his plans when he trims his squad to the final 23 players he will take to the tournament - which runs from January 14 to February 5, in Gabon.



Morocco are scheduled to play DR Congo in their opening match, on January 16, before facing Togo four days later and then reigning champions Ivory Coast in their final group match on January 24.



Boufal would miss Saints' Premier League matches against Burnley and Leicester plus the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool during the group stage alone.

