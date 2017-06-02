Home > Football > England > Premiership > Southampton 

Braithwaite open to Prem switch

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 13:09
Southampton

Southampton target Martin Braithwaite has confirmed he wants to leave Toulouse this summer and is open to a move to the Premier League.

The Denmark international has spent the last four years in Ligue 1 and he produced an impressive goalscoring return during the 2016-17 campaign, netting 11 goals in 34 top-flight appearances.

Saints are certainly in need of some attacking reinforcements, as, despite their eighth-place finish in the Premier League, they struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis, with no member of the squad netting more than seven league goals.

Claude Puel's men are expected to face competition from English rivals West Ham, as well as Bundesliga club Cologne for Braithwaite's signature, with the 25-year-old confirming he is open to a switch to Germany or the Premier League.

The time to leave Toulouse has come, Braithwaite told DR Sporten in his native Denmark, It will happen this summer. The summer is long. I do not know when a decision will fall, but I remain calm. TheBundesliga and the Premier League are great leagues and interesting for me.

Southampton are yet to make a signing during the off-season, but they have allowed Martin Caceres, Lloyd Isgrove and Cuco Martina to leave on free transfers, while speculation continues to mount regarding the future of captain Virgil van Dijk.

