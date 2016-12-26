City rule out Van Dijk swoop

Pep Guardiola has denied Manchester City are poised to launch a bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Holland centre-back Van Dijk has been linked with a £50million move to the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window.



It has also been claimed Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the highly-rated 25-year-old, who joined Saints from Celtic last year, and a bidding war could ensue.



But City manager Guardiola insists Van Dijk is not a player he wants now, and in any case does not think Southampton would sell to a rival mid-season.



"Next month, Van Dijk here?" said Guardiola. "We're going to Southampton to play against them (in April). He's not going to come here next month. Impossible."



When asked why, Guardiola said: "Because he's a Southampton player and we don't want him now."



Guardiola claims he has little need to sign players in January, although he has not ruled out the possibility completely.

