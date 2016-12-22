Saints braced for huge Van Dijk bid

Southampton face the prospect of losing Virgil van Dijk in January as Manchester City are ready to launch a £50million bid.

City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to shore up his porous defence and has identified Van Dijk as his top target ahead of the January transfer window, according to multiple reports.



Southampton are under no pressure to sell the Dutchman, a £13million capture from Celtic in the summer of 2015, as he is under contract until 2022 after signing an extension earlier this year.



However, Saints are unlikely to snub a £50m bid from Manchester, or Paris should PSG firm up their interest with a rival bid, in the new year and the St Mary's side have already been linked with a few potential replacements, including Kevin Wimmer of Spurs.

