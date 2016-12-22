Saints line up Van Dijk replacement

Southampton line up replacement for Van Dijk

Southampton are preparing for the potential loss of star defender Virgil Van Dijk by lining up a move for Kevin Wimmer who is currently out of the first-team picture at Tottenham.







The 24-year-old Austrian central defender, who can also operate at left-back, has made just twelve Premier League appearances since arriving at White Hart Lane in 2015 from 1.FC Koln for £4.3 million, with Wimmer finding himself behind Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the pecking order.







Despite signing a new five-year contract in the summer which ties him down to the club until 2021, Wimmer has voiced his discontent at the lack of first-team opportunities and may decide to leave Tottenham who, according to Betway in the latest sports betting odds, remain strong title contenders in the Premier League.







Speaking in October, Wimmer, quoted by Kleine Zeitung via the Evening Standard, said: After last season, where I played towards the end quite frequently, Im already down on other expectations for this season.







That (my injury) has taken me back a bit. It is difficult at the moment but I am patiently waiting for my chance. I try to always stay positive.







The feedback from the club is always that they are very happy; that they see the future with me. This is very positive, but it is about the here and now.







Saints boss Claude Puel may be forced to firm up his interest in Wimmer, with interest in Van Dijk likely to increase even further after they were dumped out of the Europa League by Hapoel Beer Sheva. Manchester United and Chelsea could firm up their title chances with Betway by seizing on Southamptons European exit by swooping in for the 25-year-old Dutchman, and with the future of fellow centre-back Jose Fonte also in doubt, Southampton could pinpoint Wimmer as a long-term replacement.





















