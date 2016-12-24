Home > Football > England > Premiership > Southampton 

Saints linked to Sevilla defender

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:11
Southampton

Southampton have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Sevilla defender Timothee Kolodziejczak by the Spanish press.

Seville-based newspaper El Desmarque believe the player could be a target for Saints boss Claude Puel, who coached him at Nice.

Puel signed Kolodziejczak from Lyon on a free transfer in 2012 and the pair were together in France for two seasons before Sevilla paid over £3m for his services.

The defender's lack of playing time in Seville this season has caused him to think about a move elsewhere.

Kolodziejczak, who can operate at left-back or in central defence, has started only three Primera Division matches for Jorge Sampaoli's men this term.

