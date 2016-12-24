Saints midfielder to miss out

Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has picked up an injury in training and won't feature on Wednesday night against Tottenham.

Saints boss Claude Puel has revealed that the Dutchman, who completed the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth last weekend, wont be able to play against Spurs after picking up a groin injury.



"It's a pity that Clasie has a groin pain and this is a difficulty for us," said Puel.



Jay Rodriguez is expected to continue in attack in the absence of injured Charlie Austin, while Steven Davis could come back in to the midfield.



Oriol Romeu returns from a one-match ban for Southampton, who are also without Matt Targett through injury.

