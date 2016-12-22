Home > Football > England > Premiership > Southampton 

Saints mull move for Inter misfit

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 15:07
Southampton have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia but they will face competition.

Saints are expected to make signing a new forward the priority in January following Charlie Austin's injury blow, while a centre-half may also be on the agenda if Virgil van Dijk departs for Manchester City, and Italian reports say they have targeted Kongodbia.

Kondogbia joined the Nerazzurri in a 31million euros move from Monaco in the summer of 2015 but has struggled for game time this season, starting just eight of Inter's 18 Serie A matches.

The Milan club may well be open to offers for the versatile midfielder and Italy's Corriere dello Sport say Southampton have made contact regarding the 23-year-old's availability.

However, Inter are likely to demand a hefty fee given their original outlay on the Frenchman despite his struggles this season, while Premier League rivals Everton and Watford have also been mooted as possible suitors.

