Saints mull move for Inter misfit

Southampton have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia but they will face competition.

Saints are expected to make signing a new forward the priority in January following Charlie Austin's injury blow, while a centre-half may also be on the agenda if Virgil van Dijk departs for Manchester City, and Italian reports say they have targeted Kongodbia.



Kondogbia joined the Nerazzurri in a 31million euros move from Monaco in the summer of 2015 but has struggled for game time this season, starting just eight of Inter's 18 Serie A matches.



The Milan club may well be open to offers for the versatile midfielder and Italy's Corriere dello Sport say Southampton have made contact regarding the 23-year-old's availability.



However, Inter are likely to demand a hefty fee given their original outlay on the Frenchman despite his struggles this season, while Premier League rivals Everton and Watford have also been mooted as possible suitors.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.